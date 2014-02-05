U.S. Warns Airlines Over Potential Explosives In Toothpaste Tubes

Officials from the Department of Homeland Security say they are warning airlines that terrorists traveling on Russian-bound planes could try to pack explosives into toothpaste tubes.

NPR's Brian Naylor reports the warning comes just as the Winter Olympics are set to kick off in Sochi. He filed this report for our Newscast unit:

"The department says it is issuing a warning to airlines flying to Russia including flights originating in the U.S. out of an abundance of caution.

"Homeland Security says it regularly shares relevant information with domestic and international partners including those associated with international events such as the Olympics.

"Security in Sochi is reported to be tight because of a threat from Islamist militants in the region.

"An official says the latest warning is the result of new intelligence. The U.S. State Department has urged Americans traveling to Sochi to be vigilant and exercise good judgement."

On CNN, Rep. Peter King, chairman of the Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, said he could not go into details about what he was briefed on but said "this is the type of threat that's very concerning" and "our intelligence people are working on these types" of threats.

