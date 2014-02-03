Top Stories: Super Bowl Ads; Obama's Fox Interview

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Budweiser's 'Puppy Love' Ad Wins Super Bowl Viewers' Hearts.

-- Obama And O'Reilly Hit Harder Than Denver And Seattle: VIDEO.

-- Abortions Reportedly Drop To Lowest Rate Since 1970s.

And here are more early headlines:

Ukrainian President Returns From Leave As Protests Drag On. (AP)

Report: Libya's Chemical Weapons Stockpile Destroyed. (New York Times)

Al Qaida Leaders Break Ties With Syrian Islamist Rebel Group. (Al Jazeera)

Russian Student Fatally Shoots Teacher, Officer At School. (Financial Times)

Another Earthquake Strikes Greece With Minor Damage. (Euronews)

Thai Protesters Vow To Keep Up Demonstrations, Despite Elections. (VOA)

Six More Weeks Of Winter, Predicts Punxsutawney Phil. (CNN)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.