Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Spoiler Alert? 'Madden NFL 25' Predicts Super Bowl Outcome

By Bill Chappell
Published January 27, 2014 at 3:48 PM EST
Who will win? Videogame maker EA Sports says its Madden NFL 25 predicts an overtime thriller in Sunday's Super Bowl, with Denver edging Seattle. Here, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, left, and Broncos coach John Fox are seen in a composite image.
Who will win? Videogame maker EA Sports says its Madden NFL 25 predicts an overtime thriller in Sunday's Super Bowl, with Denver edging Seattle. Here, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll, left, and Broncos coach John Fox are seen in a composite image.

EA Sports says it has seen the future – and the Denver Broncos will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy on Sunday, after a thrilling Super Bowl matchup with the Seattle Seahawks. The video game company plugged in the two teams to predict the outcome: an overtime thriller in which the lead changes hands several times.

Before you dismiss the potential for a video game to predict a game played by humans, consider that EA Sports' Madden game franchise is 8-2 in recent Super Bowl predictions – an effect, we presume, of using exhaustive scouting reports and statistics to mirror the NFL's flesh-and-blood players as closely as possible.

Another reason not to root against the Super Bowl XLVIII outcome that Madden NFL 25 predicts is that it foresees a back-and-forth "instant-classic" type of Super Bowl.

EA Sports is so confident in its simulation that it uses the past tense to describe the game. Here are some highlights of what the company says we'll see on Sunday:

The game will have a slow start, EA Sports says, as both teams' defenses control the action and the offenses are affected by cold and a dusting of snow at the New York Giants' home stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

But then Richard Sherman, the much-discussed Seattle cornerback, will make his presence known, "returning an interception for a touchdown just before the half and sending the Seahawks to the locker room with the momentum and a 10-7 lead," the game maker says.

Denver's offense will get it going after the halftime show, EA Sports says, with a touchdown from the productive duo of quarterback Peyton Manning and receiver Demaryius Thomas, and another from running back Knowshon Moreno.

But Seattle will make a comeback to tie the game in the last minute, powered by running back Marshawn Lynch's "Beast Mode" heroics, quarterback Russell Wilson, and receiver Golden Tate.

In the end, it will come down to a field goal in overtime to put Denver ahead, 31-28, EA Sports says, adding that the game's MVP will be Manning, with three touchdowns.

To anyone who thinks its silly to pay attention to a video game's prediction of a real game, we acknowledge your point. But it's a good way to fill time before the actual game kicks off. And as Yahoo! blogger Ben Silverman writes, the Madden games have sometimes been "freaky good" at such predictions — even nailing a receiver's total yards in at least one case (We also thank Silverman for highlighting this story).

If the EA Sports team is right again, Seahawks fans will be feeling low in a week's time. For now, they can hope the EA Sports prediction is flawed – after all, they can say, the game seems to have omitted the team's famed "12th Man," as it calls its fans, from the simulation.

Here in Washington, D.C., where pro football is often discussed in similarly hypothetical terms, we're hoping the matchup of the NFL's top offense and top defense is as compelling as it seems on paper.

If you plan to play your own Super Bowl simulation on a home gaming system, you should know that the EA prediction was "created by simulating the Super Bowl matchup with updated rosters on Xbox One," the company says.

As for the real-life players who will face off on Sunday night, the Broncos and Seahawks teams both arrived in the New York area today.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Bill Chappell
Bill Chappell is a writer and editor on the News Desk in the heart of NPR's newsroom in Washington, D.C.
See stories by Bill Chappell