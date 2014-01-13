Alex Rodriguez Sues Baseball, Players Union Over Suspension

Baseball superstar Alex Rodriguez is suing Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association in federal court, trying to overturn a 162-game suspension.

The judge hearing the complaint also agreed to allow the Yankees third baseman and his lawyers to release an unredacted version of the decision handed down by arbitrator Fredric Horowitz.

ESPN reports:

" 'We're thrilled,' said Jordan Siev, one of A-Rod's lawyers. 'We want the entire record to be public. We want everyone to be able to see exactly what Bosch said.'

"The decision came a day after the founder of a now-closed Florida anti-aging clinic said during a '60 Minutes' interview he administered an elaborate doping program for the 14-time All-Star starting in 2010. MLB commissioner Bud Selig told the program that Rodriguez's actions were 'beyond comprehension.'

" 'Given the intense public interest in this matter and Commissioner Selig's disclosures last night on "60 Minutes," it's difficult to imagine that any portion of this proceeding should be under seal,' [ U.S. District Judge William H. Pauley III ] said. 'Mr. Rodriguez is directed to file his unredacted complaint with the attached exhibits.' "

As we reported, the MLB handed down a 211-game suspension for what the league said was his use of numerous performance-enhancing drugs and his attempt to cover up his use by by obstructing baseball's investigation into a South Florida clinic that allegedly provided Rodriguez and other major league players with banned substances.

Rodriguez appealed MLB's punishment, and an independent arbitrator lowered his suspension to 162 games. As he said he would do, Rodriguez is now appealing that decision in federal court.

The crux of Rodriguez's argument is that the man who owned that South Florida clinic, Anthony Bosch, is a "criminal," whose credibility is to be questioned. Much of the case against Rodriguez is built on Bosch's records and testimony.

It's worth noting that other players connected to Bosch's clinic, including 2011 MVP Ryan Braun, have accepted harsh punishments from the league.

In a statement he issued over the weekend, Rodriguez said the arbitrator's decision was "at odds with the facts."

The documents in the case are below.

