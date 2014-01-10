Top Stories: Mixed Employment Report; West Virginia Water Crisis

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jobless Rate Drops To 6.7 Percent; Only 74,000 Jobs Added.

-- Chemical Leak Causes Water Emergency In West Virginia.

-- Target Says 70 Million Individuals' Data May Have Been Stolen.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Disagrees Over How To Pay For Unemployment Benefits. (Reuters)

Central African Republic Interim President Resigns. (The Associated Press)

South Sudan Army Draws Closer To Rebels. (BBC)

Indian Diplomat Arrested In U.S. On Visa Fraud Flies Home. (The New York Times)

Powerful Cyclone Ian Approaching Tonga. (Radio Australia)

Houston Firefighter Douses Truck Fire With Beer. (NBC)

