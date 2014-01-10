Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mixed Employment Report; West Virginia Water Crisis

By Korva Coleman
Published January 10, 2014 at 8:42 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Jobless Rate Drops To 6.7 Percent; Only 74,000 Jobs Added.

-- Chemical Leak Causes Water Emergency In West Virginia.

-- Target Says 70 Million Individuals' Data May Have Been Stolen.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Disagrees Over How To Pay For Unemployment Benefits. (Reuters)

Central African Republic Interim President Resigns. (The Associated Press)

South Sudan Army Draws Closer To Rebels. (BBC)

Indian Diplomat Arrested In U.S. On Visa Fraud Flies Home. (The New York Times)

Powerful Cyclone Ian Approaching Tonga. (Radio Australia)

Houston Firefighter Douses Truck Fire With Beer. (NBC)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman