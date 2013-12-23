Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

VIDEO: Carlos Santana Reunites With Homeless Ex-bandmate

By Mark Memmott
Published December 23, 2013 at 2:02 PM EST

Our good-news story of the day comes from the Bay Area, where a KRON-TV report earlier this month has led to a homeless man's reunion with a famous former friend — guitarist Carlos Santana.

Percussionist Marcus Malone, who was part of Santana's band before it played Woodstock in 1969, happened to be among those interviewed by KRON's Stanley Roberts during a report about illegal dumping in Oakland.

"At one time," Malone told KRON during that piece, "I was with Santana band, the original Santana blues band. I'm homeless and on the streets because I got in some trouble that put me in jail, I lost everything."

Santana heard about the report and with help from Roberts was reunited with his former bandmate last week. There's video of that moment here. And now, says Santana:

"I want to offer my brother Marcus Malone an opportunity to record on the next album with the original band, with Greg Rolie. We wrote a song for him called Magnificent Marcus Malone. We want him to play on it and we're going to start, Lord willing, in January or February. So I would like to get him some congas so he can get his hands hard again because he hasn't been playing the congas in a while."

The Daily Dot writes that Malone's "fiery conga rhythms were an early driving force in Carlos Santana's Latin psychedelia. ... You can hear Malone in his prime on Santana's Live at the Fillmore 1968, a scorching double album with original drummer Bob Livingston that premiered most of the material that would appear on the band's groundbreaking debut LP. The closing ecstatic 30-minute rave on Freeway is, in a word, magnificent."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott