NPR Blogs

Top Stories: 'Lie Of The Year,' Unlocking Cellphones Legally

By Korva Coleman
Published December 13, 2013 at 8:17 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Obama's 'You Can Keep It' Promise Is 'Lie Of The Year.'

-- Wireless Companies, FCC, Reach Deal On 'Unlocking' Cellphones.

-- For Friday The 13th, Say It With Us: Paraskevidekatriaphobia.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Still In Marathon Session As Republicans Slow Nominations. (Bloomberg)

Kerry Meets Netanyahu In Latest Mideast Peace Effort. (The Associated Press)

Philippines Typhoon Death Toll Climbs Above 6,000. (The Wall Street Journal)

Bangladesh Clashes Turn Violent After Opposition Leader Executed. (Reuters)

Machinists Union Rejects Boeing's Latest Counteroffer. (KPLU)

Fordham University Mistakenly Admits 2,500 Students. (The New York Times)

London Gets First Whiskey Distillery In More Than 100 Years. (BBC)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
