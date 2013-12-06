Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mourning Mandela; Plains States Caked By Ice

By Korva Coleman
Published December 6, 2013 at 8:49 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- A Mix Of Joy, Sadness: South Africans Mourn, Celebrate Mandela.

-- Several States Brace For Massive Ice Storm This Weekend.

-- 203K Jobs Added In November; U.S. Unemployment At 7 Percent.

And here are more early headlines:

Thousands Evacuate In Britain As Gale Force Storm Strikes. (Telegraph)

In Seoul, Biden Admonishes North Korea To End Nuclear Program. (Korea Times)

Hundreds Of French Troops Arriving In Central African Republic. (VOA)

Al Qaida Claims Responsibility In Deadly Yemen Attack. (AP)

Shanghai Suffering Under Toxic Smog. (South China Morning Post)

Los Angeles Sues Banks For Discriminatory Lending, Foreclosures. (Los Angeles Times)

Pot Party Set For Seattle On Anniversary Of Marijuana Legalization. (AP)

Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
