Top Stories: Mourning Mandela; Plains States Caked By Ice

-- A Mix Of Joy, Sadness: South Africans Mourn, Celebrate Mandela.

-- Several States Brace For Massive Ice Storm This Weekend.

-- 203K Jobs Added In November; U.S. Unemployment At 7 Percent.

Thousands Evacuate In Britain As Gale Force Storm Strikes. (Telegraph)

In Seoul, Biden Admonishes North Korea To End Nuclear Program. (Korea Times)

Hundreds Of French Troops Arriving In Central African Republic. (VOA)

Al Qaida Claims Responsibility In Deadly Yemen Attack. (AP)

Shanghai Suffering Under Toxic Smog. (South China Morning Post)

Los Angeles Sues Banks For Discriminatory Lending, Foreclosures. (Los Angeles Times)

Pot Party Set For Seattle On Anniversary Of Marijuana Legalization. (AP)

