Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
Today ONLY — request a bag of the WUNC Good News coffee blend from Carrboro Coffee Roasters and our new mug when you make a gift of $5 per month or more to support WUNC.
NPR Blogs

NSA Collecting 5B Cellphone Locations A Day, News Report Says

By Krishnadev Calamur
Published December 4, 2013 at 4:49 PM EST
The National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md.
The National Security Agency building at Fort Meade, Md.

There's a new report Wednesday on the scale of surveillance by the National Security Agency: The Washington Post reports that the agency is gathering nearly 5 billion records a day on the whereabouts of cellphones around the world.

The newspaper based its reporting on documents provided by former NSA contractor Edward Snowden, as well as interviews with U.S. intelligence officials. The Post says the records feed a database that stores information about the locations of hundreds of millions of devices — at least. The Post reports:

"The NSA does not target Americans' location data by design, but the agency acquires a substantial amount of information on the whereabouts of domestic cellphones 'incidentally,' a legal term that connotes a foreseeable but not deliberate result.

"One senior collection manager, speaking on condition of anonymity but with permission from the NSA, said 'we are getting vast volumes' of location data from around the world by tapping into the cables that connect mobile networks globally and that serve U.S. cellphones as well as foreign ones. Additionally, data is often collected from the tens of millions of Americans who travel abroad with their cellphones every year."

Do read the full article on The Post's website, which also has a graphic that explains how the NSA tracks people.

As NPR's Larry Abramson reported in September, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., had been trying to get intelligence officials to confirm or deny the existence or nonexistence of a program that collects cellphone tracking information on Americans. When Wyden asked NSA Director Keith Alexander about that at a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing, Alexander said, no — not under "the current program."

Here's more from Larry:

"That would be the effort authorized under Section 215 of the Patriot Act, under which the NSA collects records of nearly all the phone traffic in the United States. Wyden pushed hard: Has the NSA ever planned to or ever actually collected those records, perhaps under another legal authority? Alexander would not say yes or no.

"This dance is significant because earlier this year, Sen. Wyden played the same game with National Intelligence Director James Clapper, asking him whether the government collects data on all Americans.

"Clapper said no — then leaks from former contractor Edward Snowden proved him wrong, and Clapper later apologized. But at the time, Wyden could not say what he clearly knew, that the collection effort included domestic calls, because the program was — and still is — classified."

Update at 5:37 p.m. ET Reactions

In a statement on the Post's story, ACLU Staff Attorney Catherine Crump said:

"It is staggering that a location-tracking program on this scale could be implemented without any public debate, particularly given the substantial number of Americans having their movements recorded by the government. The paths that we travel every day can reveal an extraordinary amount about our political, professional, and intimate relationships. The dragnet surveillance of hundreds of millions of cell phones flouts our international obligation to respect the privacy of foreigners and Americans alike. The government should be targeting its surveillance at those suspected of wrongdoing, not assembling massive associational databases that by their very nature record the movements of a huge number of innocent people."

The Center for Democracy and Technology said "it's time for Congress to finally act to rein in NSA surveillance."

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Krishnadev Calamur
Krishnadev Calamur is NPR's deputy Washington editor. In this role, he helps oversee planning of the Washington desk's news coverage. He also edits NPR's Supreme Court coverage. Previously, Calamur was an editor and staff writer at The Atlantic. This is his second stint at NPR, having previously worked on NPR's website from 2008-15. Calamur received an M.A. in journalism from the University of Missouri.
See stories by Krishnadev Calamur