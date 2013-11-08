Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Iran Nuclear Talks; Super Typhoon Hits Philippines

By Korva Coleman
Published November 8, 2013 at 8:14 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hopes Rising For 'First Step' At Nuclear Talks With Iran.

-- Strongest Cyclone Ever? Typhoon Haiyan Slams Philippines.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama Visiting New Orleans To Talk Up U.S. Exports. (Times-Picayune)

TSA Agents Will Observe Moment Of Silence For Slain Agent. (Washington Post)

Hedge Fund SAC To Plead Guilty Today To Insider Trading, Pay $1.8 Billion. (ABC)

FAA To Introduce Rules For Domestic Drones In U.S. (CNN)

Russia To Bring More Charges Against Greenpeace Activists. (Guardian)

Copyright 2021 NPR.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
