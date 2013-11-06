Top Stories: Election Results; Hagel On Defense Costs

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Your Election News In Five Headlines.

-- Soaring Personnel Costs Threaten Readiness, Hagel Warns.

And here are more early headlines:

Obama To Visit Dallas To Tout Health Care Law. (KXTA-TV)

U.S. Offers $5 Million Reward For Mexican Drug Leader. (UPI)

Greenhouse Gases Set Record In 2012, Says U.N. Agency. (BBC)

Deadly Explosions Hit Chinese Provincial Government Office. (The Wall Street Journal)

Unions Stage Anti-Austerity Strike In Greece. (The Associated Press)

Some In NFL Support Dolphins Player Ousted For Alleged Threats. (USA Today)

23-Year-Old Wins World Series Of Poker In Vegas Match. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.