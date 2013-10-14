Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Debt Limit History; Signing Up For Obamacare

By Korva Coleman
Published October 14, 2013 at 7:33 AM EDT

It's Columbus Day, and here are our early stories:

-- How The Debt Limit Became 'A Nuclear-Tipped Leverage Point'.

-- So What's The Real Deadline For Obamacare Sign-Up?

And here are more early headlines:

Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To Three Americans. (New York Times)

Little Progress In Senate Shutdown/Debt Ceiling Talks. (Politico)

Thousands Of Cattle Lost To Blizzard; Congress Can't Help Ranchers. (NBC)

Scores Die In Hindu Temple Stampede In India. (Reuters)

Aid Workers Still Missing In Syria; Red Cross Calls For Their Release. (UPI)

Calls For Action After Another Migrant Boat Sinks In Mediterranean. (Deutsche Welle)

Two Tropical Storms Swirling Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. (AP)

