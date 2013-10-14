Top Stories: Debt Limit History; Signing Up For Obamacare

It's Columbus Day, and here are our early stories:

-- How The Debt Limit Became 'A Nuclear-Tipped Leverage Point'.

-- So What's The Real Deadline For Obamacare Sign-Up?

And here are more early headlines:

Nobel Prize In Economics Awarded To Three Americans. (New York Times)

Little Progress In Senate Shutdown/Debt Ceiling Talks. (Politico)

Thousands Of Cattle Lost To Blizzard; Congress Can't Help Ranchers. (NBC)

Scores Die In Hindu Temple Stampede In India. (Reuters)

Aid Workers Still Missing In Syria; Red Cross Calls For Their Release. (UPI)

Calls For Action After Another Migrant Boat Sinks In Mediterranean. (Deutsche Welle)

Two Tropical Storms Swirling Off Mexico's Pacific Coast. (AP)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.