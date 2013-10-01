Top Stories: The Federal Government Shuts Down

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- No End In Sight As Government Shutdown Begins.

-- Obama: 'Perpetual Cycle Of Brinksmanship ... Has To End.'

-- In Talk Of Shutdown, A Familiar Feeling At The White House.

And here are more early headlines:

Despite Government Shutdown, Obamacare Opens Enrollment Today. (Reuters)

Israeli Prime Minister Visits U.N. Today, Warning Against Iran. (CBS)

U.S. Diplomats Expelled From Venezuela For 'Sabotage'. (CNN)

Bangladesh Sentences Opposition Leader To Death For War Crimes. (BBC)

Greece Cracks Down On Far Right Party Accused Of Murder, Corruption. (Guardian)

Jury Seated In Insider Trading Trial Of Dallas Mavericks Owner. (New York Times)

UC Berkeley Blast May Be Linked To Underground Copper Theft. (San Jose Mercury News)

Police Catch Thief Sprayed With Liquid That Glows In Ultraviolet Light. (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.