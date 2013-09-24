Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kenyan Attack Latest; Obama At The U.N.

By Korva Coleman
Published September 24, 2013 at 8:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kenyan Crisis Continues, Death Toll May Rise.

-- Will U.S. And Iranian Leaders Cross Paths At U.N.?

And here are more early headlines:

Some GOP Senators Won't Back Effort To Impede Obamacare. (Politico)

Weapons Inspectors To Return To Syria, Russia Says. (Reuters)

Death Toll Now 8 In Colorado Flooding As Biden Tours Damage. (NBC)

2 Charged In Chicago Mass Shooting; More Suspects Sought. (Chicago Tribune)

U.N. To Investigate Whether Lord's Resistance Army Disarming In CAR. (The Associated Press)

Internal Dispute Prompts Chrysler To File For IPO. (The Wall Street Journal)

Several Large Dolphins Beach Themselves In Brazil, Some Die. (The Associated Press)

South Carolina Man Claims $400 Million Powerball, Stays Anonymous. (The State)

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
