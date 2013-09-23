Top Stories: Kenyan Terror Attack; Muslim Brotherhood Banned

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kenyan Police Say They're 'Closing In' On Mall Attackers.

-- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Is Banned By Court.

-- No Way Man! Last VW Van To Soon Roll Off Assembly Line.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: 2 Arrested In Chicago Mass Shooting. (Chicago Tribune)

GOP Division Over Budget Bill Defunding Obamacare. (CBS)

Uniformed Afghan Gunman Kills 3 U.S. Troops. (UPI)

Deadly Typhoon Crashes Into Southern China. (The Associated Press)

Gas Prices Fell Over The Past Two Weeks. (The Associated Press)

'Breaking Bad' Captures Best Emmy Drama Nod. (People)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.