Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Kenyan Terror Attack; Muslim Brotherhood Banned

By Korva Coleman
Published September 23, 2013 at 9:23 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Kenyan Police Say They're 'Closing In' On Mall Attackers.

-- Egypt's Muslim Brotherhood Is Banned By Court.

-- No Way Man! Last VW Van To Soon Roll Off Assembly Line.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: 2 Arrested In Chicago Mass Shooting. (Chicago Tribune)

GOP Division Over Budget Bill Defunding Obamacare. (CBS)

Uniformed Afghan Gunman Kills 3 U.S. Troops. (UPI)

Deadly Typhoon Crashes Into Southern China. (The Associated Press)

Gas Prices Fell Over The Past Two Weeks. (The Associated Press)

'Breaking Bad' Captures Best Emmy Drama Nod. (People)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman