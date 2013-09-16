Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Colorado Rescue Efforts; Cruise Ship Salvaging

By Korva Coleman
Published September 16, 2013 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Rescue Efforts To Resume In Flooded Colorado; More Rain Due.

-- How To Watch As The Costa Concordia Is (Hopefully) Righted.

And here are more early headlines:

U.N. To Release Chemical Weapons Report On Syria. (NBC)

Liberals Want Yellen For Next Fed Chief. (Politico)

Two Tropical Systems Hit Mexico On Opposite Coasts. (AP)

Militants Kill A Top Afghan Policewoman. (VOA)

Koreas Restart Joint Factory Complex After 5 Month Closure. (Reuters)

Kidnapped Nigerian Anglican Archbishop Is Freed. (BBC)

Miss New York Is Miss America: Indian American Winner Draws Racist Tweets. (CNN)

