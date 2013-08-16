Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Egypt's 'Day Of Rage'; NSA And Privacy

By Korva Coleman
Published August 16, 2013 at 8:18 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- In Egypt: Fear That 'Day Of Rage' Will Add To Body Count.

-- NSA Has Broken Privacy Rules 'Thousands Of Times Each Year'.

-- There It Is! Area 51 Revealed In Declassified CIA Report.

And here are more early headlines:

Earthquakes Rattle New Zealand's Capital. (Radio New Zealand)

Consumer Prices Rise Slightly In July. (Bloomberg)

High Temperatures, Wind Fan Massive Idaho Wildfire. (Reuters)

Caribbean Storm Could Form New Tropical Depression. (Weather.com)

NASA Says Planet-Hunting Spacecraft "Kepler" Is Badly Disabled. (National Geographic)

Voyager 1 Has Left The Solar System - Or Not. (Los Angeles Times)

Dispute Over Burial Of Richard III's Bones Goes To Court. (BBC)

Baseball To Widen Use Of Instant Replay Next Year. (ESPN)

