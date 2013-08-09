Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Pakistan Warning; Midwest Flooding

By Mark Memmott
Published August 9, 2013 at 8:09 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Americans Warned Not To Travel To Pakistan.

-- Powerball Jackpot Winners Include 16 N.J. County Workers.

-- Obama Set For News Conference Friday Afternoon.

-- Book News: Barbara Mertz, Mystery Novelist Of Many Names, Dies.

Other news:

-- "Heavy Rains Unleash Deadly Midwest Flooding." (The Associated Press, via The Weather Channel)

-- "Silver Fire" In Southern California "Grows To 11,000 Acres." (Southern California Public Radio)

-- "Amber Alert Kidnap Suspect May Be Using Explosives, Officials Say." (Los Angeles Times)

-- "Five Easy Pieces Actress Karen Black Dies At 74." (The Hollywood Reporter)

-- "Online 'Likes' Herd Others To Similar Views, Study Finds." (Bloomberg News)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
See stories by Mark Memmott