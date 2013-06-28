Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Mandela's Condition; NSA Leaker's Dad Speaks

By Korva Coleman
Published June 28, 2013 at 9:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- With Mandela's Health As Backdrop, Obama Heads To S. Africa.

-- NSA Leaker's Father: Snowden Betrayed Government, Not The People.

-- Book News: Paula Deen's Cookbook Sales Still Sizzle.

And here are more early headlines:

Report: Former Military Official Investigated In Leak Probe. (The Washington Post)

Protests Planned In Egypt As President Morsi Passes First Anniversary. (NBC)

Report: Former Patriot Hernandez Investigated In Old Murders. (CNN)

Kerry In Shuttle Diplomacy Between Israel, Palestinians. (Reuters)

