Top Stories: IRS Scandal; When Are Reporters' Records Taken?
Good morning, here are our early stories:
Read The Report On IRS' 'Inappropriate' Scrutiny Of Groups.
Holder Isn't Sure How Often Reporters' Records Are Seized.
And here are more early stories:
Human Rights Watch Condemns Recorded Syrian Rebel War Atrocity. (Businessweek)
Nigeria Declares Emergency In 3 States Where Islamists Attack. (Financial Times)
American Jailed In North Korea Incarcerated At "Special Prison". (CNN)
House To Consider Cuts In Farm Bill's Food Stamp Program. (Boston.com)
Japanese Mayor: WWII Sex Slaves Held By Japan Were "Necessary". (BBC)
Report: Google Close To Launching Music Streaming Service. (Wall Street Journal)
Sun Blasts Four Immense Solar Flares This Week - And More Are Coming. (Los Angeles Times)
Powerball Drawing Tonight: Third Largest Jackpot In Lotto's History. (CBS)
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.