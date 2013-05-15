Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: IRS Scandal; When Are Reporters' Records Taken?

By Korva Coleman
Published May 15, 2013 at 8:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

Read The Report On IRS' 'Inappropriate' Scrutiny Of Groups.

Holder Isn't Sure How Often Reporters' Records Are Seized.

And here are more early stories:

Human Rights Watch Condemns Recorded Syrian Rebel War Atrocity. (Businessweek)

Nigeria Declares Emergency In 3 States Where Islamists Attack. (Financial Times)

American Jailed In North Korea Incarcerated At "Special Prison". (CNN)

House To Consider Cuts In Farm Bill's Food Stamp Program. (Boston.com)

Japanese Mayor: WWII Sex Slaves Held By Japan Were "Necessary". (BBC)

Report: Google Close To Launching Music Streaming Service. (Wall Street Journal)

Sun Blasts Four Immense Solar Flares This Week - And More Are Coming. (Los Angeles Times)

Powerball Drawing Tonight: Third Largest Jackpot In Lotto's History. (CBS)

