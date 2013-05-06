Top Stories: Boston Bombing; Syrian Crisis
Good morning.
Our early headlines:
-- Boston-Area Cemeteries Say No To Burying Bombing Suspect.
-- Syrian Rebels May Have Used Sarin, U.N. Investigator Says.
-- Book News: Harper Lee Says Literary Agent Exploited Her Health.
Other stories that are making headlines:
-- Bride, 4 Other Women Die In Limo Fire On San Mateo, Calif., Bridge. (The San Francisco Chronicle)
-- Jury Resumes Work Monday In Murder Trial Of Philadelphia Abortion Doctor. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)
-- "Online Sales Tax Set To Pass In Senate," May Face Problems In House. (CBS News)
-- "Cooler Weather May Help Battle Southern California Wildfires." (Morning Edition)
-- Clashes In Bangladesh Leave At Least 15 Dead. (BBC News)
