Top Stories: Boston Bombing; Syrian Crisis

By Mark Memmott
Published May 6, 2013 at 8:25 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Boston-Area Cemeteries Say No To Burying Bombing Suspect.

-- Syrian Rebels May Have Used Sarin, U.N. Investigator Says.

-- Book News: Harper Lee Says Literary Agent Exploited Her Health.

Other stories that are making headlines:

-- Bride, 4 Other Women Die In Limo Fire On San Mateo, Calif., Bridge. (The San Francisco Chronicle)

-- Jury Resumes Work Monday In Murder Trial Of Philadelphia Abortion Doctor. (The Philadelphia Inquirer)

-- "Online Sales Tax Set To Pass In Senate," May Face Problems In House. (CBS News)

-- "Cooler Weather May Help Battle Southern California Wildfires." (Morning Edition)

-- Clashes In Bangladesh Leave At Least 15 Dead. (BBC News)

