Top Stories: Boston Bombing Aftermath; NPR.org Hacked; Iran Quake
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Boston Marathon Explosions: Latest Developments.
-- NPR.org Hacked; 'Syrian Electronic Army' Takes Credit.
-- Strong Earthquake Shakes Iran, Near Pakistan Border.
And here are more early headlines:
"At Least 5 Earthquakes Rock Oklahoma; No Injuries Reported." (The Oklahoman)
"Report: Non-Partisan Panel Finds U.S. Practiced Torture After Sept. 11." ()
"Memorials Planned On Sixth Anniversary Of Virginia Tech Shootings." (Virginian-Pilot)
"Facing Charges, Former Pakistani Leader Musharraf Is Disqualified From National Elections." (BBC)
"Police Allege Former Texas Official Linked To Threatening Email 1 Day After Murders Of Texas D.A., Wife." (AP)
"Scientists Investigate Giant Snails Infesting Southern Florida." (Ocala.com)
"Actor Frank Bank Dies; Played "Lumpy Rutherford" On Leave It To Beaver." (People)
