Top Stories: North Korea; Venezuela; And Gun Control

-- Threats And Crises Are 'Just Normal North Korean Diplomacy'

-- Venezuela Says Recount Likely After Chavez Heir's Close Win

-- At Golf's Masters, A Nice Guy Finished First

-- Book News: Yoko Ono Is Writing A Book Of 'Instructional Poetry'

-- 'Mila' Is First Grandchild For George W. And Laura Bush

Other stories making headlines:

-- Manchin-Toomey Bill On Gun Background Checks "Inching Closer To 60 Votes In Senate." (The Hill)

-- "On Immigration, Marco Rubio Is Everywhere." (Politico)

-- "Dish Bids $25.5 Billion For Sprint To Challenge Softbank." (Bloomberg News)

-- In Iraq, "Deadly Bombings Hit Nasariyah, Kirkuk And Baghdad." (BBC News)

-- FAA Orders Inspection Of Boeing 737s." (Reuters)

-- It's Tax Day; "Tips For Procrastinators, And You Know Who You Are." (NPR)

