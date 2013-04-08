Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

Top Stories: Thatcher's Death; Kerry's Trip To Mideast

By Mark Memmott
Published April 8, 2013 at 8:48 AM EDT

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Former British Prime Minister Thatcher Dies

-- Blocked Or Breaking Through? Mixed Signals On Gun Bills

-- North Korea To Shut Jointly Run Factories, May Test Missile

-- Book News: Chile Prepares To Exhume Pablo Neruda's Remains

Other stories making headlines:

-- "Deadly Car Bomb Rocks Central Damascus." (Al-Jazeera English)

-- "Kerry Meets Israeli Leaders To Push Mideast Peace." (The Associated Press)

-- Louisville Men And Women Both Vying For Basketball Championships. (ESPN)

-- "Officials: Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From Construction Site" In South Carolina. (WSOC-TV)

NPR Blogs
Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
