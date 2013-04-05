Bringing The World Home To You

NPR Blogs

'Look — My Tibia!' Louisville Player Cracks 'Top 10' Jokes

By Mark Memmott
Published April 5, 2013 at 8:10 AM EDT

You have to give Louisville basketball player Kevin Ware credit. He's a really good sport.

Thursday night, the sophomore who shattered his right leg during his team's NCAA tournament win over Duke this weekend was on CBS-TV's The Late Show With David Letterman and gamely played along with the show's Top 10 list. The video is here.

The list of the "top 10 thoughts going through Kevin Ware's Mind" when he broke his leg is here.

10. "What was that loud cracking sound?"

9. "I hope this doesn't leave a bruise"

8. "Hey, look — my tibia!"

7. "Ouch"

6. "Did it go in?"

5. "Oh boy ... hospital food!"

4. "Tape it up, Coach, I'm staying in"

3. "They fired Leno?"

2. "Heat, then ice or ice, then heat?"

1. "At least my bracket's not busted"

Our March Madness coverage is collected here. The men's Final Four games are Saturday in Atlanta. Louisville plays Wichita State on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. Michigan then plays Syracuse (the game should start around 8:45 p.m. ET). CBS is the broadcaster. The championship game is Monday night, also on CBS.

Mark Memmott
Mark Memmott is NPR's supervising senior editor for Standards & Practices. In that role, he's a resource for NPR's journalists – helping them raise the right questions as they do their work and uphold the organization's standards.
