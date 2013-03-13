Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
NPR Blogs

Boy Scouts Sends Its Members Detailed Survey About Gay Ban

By Eyder Peralta
Published March 13, 2013 at 2:16 PM EDT
In Mississippi last month, scouts took part in a flag retirement ceremony.
In Mississippi last month, scouts took part in a flag retirement ceremony.

The Boy Scouts of America has sent a detailed survey about its exclusion of gay members to 1.1 million scouts.

As The New York Times reports, the survey doesn't just pose a simple yes or no question on whether the Scouts should lift its ban on gay members and leaders. Instead it seeks answers using detailed hypotheticals.

The Times explains:

"Should gay and straight scouts, for example, be allowed to share a tent on a camping trip? What role should faith play in scouting, if a church sponsoring a local scout troop has taken a position on the inclusion or exclusion of gays and lesbians in its congregation? Does the scout oath, with its language about staying "morally straight," declare a value about sexual orientation or just a general, admirable code of conduct?"

The Associated Press reports the survey included 13 questions, including two "open-ended questions about the impact of either banning or allowing gay member." The AP adds:

"Many of the questions indicate scenarios that would likely arise should the ban on gays be lifted.

"For instance, should the lesbian mother of a Tiger Cub be allowed to serve as den leader if the pack is chartered to a church that teaches that homosexuality is not wrong? Should a gay youth minister be allowed to serve as a Scoutmaster? Should a boy with the qualifications for Eagle Scout be denied the award if he reveals he's gay at his board review?"

As we've reported, the Boy Scouts have been considering repealing a ban. But in July decided to delay a decision.

The organization has also considered allowing local organizations to make their own decision on whether to allow gays in the scouts.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

NPR BlogsNPR News
Eyder Peralta
Eyder Peralta is NPR's East Africa correspondent based in Nairobi, Kenya.
See stories by Eyder Peralta