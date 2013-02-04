Top Stories: Super Bowl; California Bus Crash; Richard III's Royal Remains

Good morning.

Our early headlines:

-- Lights Out, It Was A Memorable Super Bowl

-- Royal Recovery: Remains ID'd As Those Of King Richard III

-- VIDEO: 'Today You Can See That I'm Alive,' Says Malala, Girl Shot By Taliban

-- Book News: Myanmar Celebrates As Censorship Recedes; And Oh Those Seussian Hats

Other stories making headlines include:

-- "8 Dead, 38 Hurt As Tour Bus Crashes In California." (The Associated Press)

-- "Motive Still Unclear In Ex-Navy SEAL's Murder." Chris Kyle "Was The Most Lethal Sniper In U.S. Military History." (CBS News)

-- "No Change As Midland City Hostage Situation Enters Seventh Day;" 5-Year-Old Boy Being Held Hostage. (AL.com)

-- "Syrian Opposition Leader Holds Talks With Russia, Iran." (Morning Edition)

-- "Iran Says Israel Will Regret Syria Air Strike." (Reuters)

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.