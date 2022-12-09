Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

Report: County jails in North Carolina have safety issues

North Carolina Public Radio | By Bradley George
Published December 9, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST
Durham County Detention Facility
Ildar Sagdejev (Specious)
/
Wikimedia

A new report from Disability Rights NC says North Carolina's county jails suffer from a lack of oversight.

A state Department of Health and Human Services division inspects jails for inmate supervision and health, overcrowding, sanitation and fire safety. A team of three people in the DHHS Division of Health Service Regulation is responsible for reviewing all 109 county jails.

Disability Rights NC examined inspection reports from 2017 to 2019. It found 41 jails failed every inspection over those two years. Only 15 facilities passed all checks, according to the report, and 86% of all failures were due to "construction/sanitation issues," such as a lack of clean showers or working HVAC systems.

Often, according to Disability Rights NC, jails fail inspections for the same problems over and over.

"In 211 instances, a facility failed an inspection for the exact reason it failed the previous biannual inspection," the report said.

According to the report, inaction by sheriffs has led to inmate deaths in Vance, Rowan, Richmond and other counties.

The DHHS Secretary has the power to close jails that are considered dangerous to staff or people in custody. When a jail fails inspection, the local sheriff must devise a "plan of correction" to address the problem. The Division of Health Service Regulation will then approve the plan.

The Disability Rights NC report says DHHS needs more staff and funding to address jail safety issues fully. The report compares the enforcement of safety rules for hospitals and healthcare facilities with those for county jails.

"When inspecting those facilities, DHSR has the authority to levy various fines and to immediately order safety violations to be corrected before leaving the premises. By contrast, when a jail fails an inspection, there are no fines levied or immediate consequences for jail administrators. The state does not require jails to quickly address safety violations, endangering many lives," the report said.

The Department of Health and Human Services has not responded to media requests for comments on the report.

Tags
News North Carolina JailsJailVance CountyRowan CountyRichmond County
Bradley George
Bradley George is WUNC's AM reporter. A North Carolina native, his public radio career has taken him to Atlanta, Birmingham, Nashville and most recently WUSF in Tampa. While there, he reported on the COVID-19 pandemic and was part of the station's Murrow award winning coverage of the 2020 election. Along the way, he has reported for NPR, Marketplace, The Takeaway, and the BBC World Service. Bradley is a graduate of Guilford College, where he majored in Theatre and German.
See stories by Bradley George
More Stories