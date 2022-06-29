Bringing The World Home To You

© 2022 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton 94.1 Lumberton 99.9 Southern Pines
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
News

NC hemp industry gets reprieve, as legislation gets final OK

North Carolina Public Radio | By Associated Press
Published June 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM EDT
Hemp plants look much like their cousin, marijuana, but lack the THC compound that gives users a high. Hemp fibers are used to make rope, clothing and car interiors.
Luke Runyon
/
KUNC/Harvest Public Media
Hemp plants look much like their cousin, marijuana, but lack the THC compound that gives users a high. Hemp fibers are used to make rope, clothing and car interiors.

North Carolina’s hemp industry appears to have avoided a shutdown, as the General Assembly gave its final approval Wednesday to legislation that would make its products permanently exempt from the state’s controlled substances law.

The Senate voted 41-2 for a House measure that means the production and sale of industrial hemp and products derived from hemp like CBD can still be lawful. The bill now goes to Gov. Roy Cooper's desk for his expected signature.

Without the approved language, North Carolina’s industrial hemp program — approved in 2015 as a pilot and now operated through a federal production program — would have to shut down at the end of June. Making the hemp exception permanent would allow the U.S. Department of Agriculture to continue operating the program.

There are more than 1,500 licensed hemp producers in the state, according to the state Department of Agriculture.

Both chambers had passed legislation containing the language, but House Republicans wouldn't pass a broader Senate farm bill with the conforming hemp legislation. That “Farm Act” also received final legislative approval earlier Wednesday.

Many GOP members remain suspicious of hemp and CBD products — as reflected in the fact that more than two dozen Republicans in the chamber voted against the hemp measure that got final approval.

Sen. Brent Jackson, a Sampson County Republican, expressed frustration with his colleagues in the House for the delay, saying they had sent the language over to the House nearly a month ago.

The legislation differentiates marijuana, which would still remain unlawful, from hemp and hemp products, which contain a very low amount of the chemical that gives the high to marijuana users.

Tags

News hempNorth CarolinaLegislation
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press
More Stories