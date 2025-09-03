New Programs Added to WUNC's Weekend Lineup

WUNC has added six new public radio shows to its weekend schedule. Some shows are brand new to the audience, while others are old favorites making a return to the airwaves.



Radiolab has returned. The sound-rich storytelling hour made famous by legacy hosts Robert Krulwich and Jad Abumrad is breaking new ground with current hosts Lulu Miller and Latif Nasser. Listeners to WUNC will hear a mixture of premiere material from Lulu and Latif along with Radiolab classics from Jad and Robert. The program airs at 7 p.m. on Sunday nights.



BBC Newshour is also returning to the weekend lineup. The live broadcast from the BBC in London, which airs at 4 p.m. on Sundays, will provide listeners with an essential hour of international news over the weekend.



Sam Sanders is back on WUNC's airwaves with The Sam Sanders Show. The former host of NPR's It's Been A Minute has launched a new show from KCRW in Los Angeles. It airs Saturdays at 4 p.m.



Latino USA nows airs twice on WUNC. The week's show will now premiere Sunday mornings at 7 a.m. and rebroadcast o Wednesdays at 9 p.m.



Some brand new public radio shows are making their debut on WUNC's airwaves. The Ezra Klein Show airs on Sunday mornings at 11 a.m. Produced by The New York Times, columnist Ezra Klein dives into deep interviews with journalists and newsmakers on the issues and topics rapidly defining the world we live in.



Also new to WUNC is No Small Endeavor from PRX, airing on Saturdays at 3 p.m. Host Lee C. Camp brings on artists and celebrities to explore a single question: What does it mean to live a good life?



This new lineup on WUNC will replace the following shows: It's Been a Minute/Wild Card, Planet Money/How I Built This, Reveal, Sound Opinions, The Moth Radio Hour and The Ted Radio Hour. Periodically, WUNC's program director will review the program schedule with current audience data and consider program changes based on audience engagement versus the amount of money the station pays to carry a particular show. That methodology was used in considering these current changes.



Let us know what you think. Your feedback is always welcome at wunc@wunc.org.