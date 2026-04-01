Forsyth survey asks residents about county services, potential tax increases

Forsyth residents have an opportunity to rate the quality of life in their county and impact services moving forward.

The county surveys residents every two years to gather important feedback. The latest consists of more than 40 questions.

Residents are asked about the county as a place to live, work, raise children, start a business and more. They're also asked to highlight the issues they feel are most important to improving life in the area.

Citizens can also describe their satisfaction with various government services, including county libraries, parks and law enforcement.

And respondents can indicate whether they’d support a tax increase to better fund those services.

The survey was mailed to a random sample of residents, but it is available to everyone online through April 13.