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Forsyth survey asks residents about county services, potential tax increases

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published April 1, 2026 at 4:36 PM EDT
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Amy Diaz
/
WFDD
Forsyth County is surveying residents about their satisfaction with government services and life in the area.

Forsyth residents have an opportunity to rate the quality of life in their county and impact services moving forward.

The county surveys residents every two years to gather important feedback. The latest consists of more than 40 questions.

Residents are asked about the county as a place to live, work, raise children, start a business and more. They're also asked to highlight the issues they feel are most important to improving life in the area.

Citizens can also describe their satisfaction with various government services, including county libraries, parks and law enforcement.

And respondents can indicate whether they’d support a tax increase to better fund those services.

The survey was mailed to a random sample of residents, but it is available to everyone online through April 13.

Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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