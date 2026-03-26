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Data center technology manufacturer coming to Greensboro

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Amy Diaz
Published March 26, 2026 at 1:56 PM EDT
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City of Greensboro

A new advanced manufacturing facility is coming to Greensboro.

Lumentum Holdings Inc. creates technology used to power large-scale artificial intelligence data centers.

The California-based company purchased a closed manufacturing plant on Piedmont Triad Parkway earlier this month. The 240,000-square-foot site is currently operational, but it will need to be retrofitted for Lumentum’s needs.

According to a press release from the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce, Lumentum officials chose the city for its workforce talent and infrastructure.

They plan to preserve and create more than 400 jobs over the next several years, including engineers, technicians and corporate roles in human resources and finance.

Guilford County Commissioner Skip Alston called the new facility a “major win” for residents and the region.

Production is expected to ramp up mid-2028.
Amy Diaz
Amy Diaz began covering education in North Carolina’s Piedmont region and High Country for WFDD in partnership with Report For America in 2022. Before entering the world of public radio, she worked as a local government reporter in Flint, Mich. where she was named the 2021 Rookie Writer of the Year by the Michigan Press Association. Diaz is originally from Florida, where she interned at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune and freelanced for the Tampa Bay Times. She holds a bachelor’s degree in journalism from the University of South Florida, but truly got her start in the field in elementary school writing scripts for the morning news. You can follow her on Twitter at @amydiaze.
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