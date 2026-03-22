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LaMelo Ball scores 29 points as Hornets beat Grizzlies 124-101 for their third straight win

WUNC News | By Associated Press
Published March 22, 2026 at 10:00 AM EDT
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C.
Matt Kelley
/
AP
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball gestures after making a three-point basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Memphis Grizzlies, Saturday, March 21, 2026, in Charlotte, N.C.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 29 points and finished 7 of 14 from 3-point range to help lift the Charlotte Hornets to their third straight victory, 124-101 over the struggling Memphis Grizzlies. Brandon Miller had 22 points and Moussa Diabate had 14 rebounds and 11 points for the Hornets, who have won five of their last six and are 21-6 since Jan. 22 to make a push for a play-in spot. GG Jackson scored 19 points and Javon Small added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost two in a row and 10 of their last 11.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — LaMelo Ball scored 29 points and finished 7 of 14 from 3-point range to help lift the Charlotte Hornets to their third straight victory, 124-101 over the struggling Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night.

Brandon Miller had 22 points and Moussa Diabate had 14 rebounds and 11 points for the Hornets, who have won five of their last six and are 21-6 since Jan. 22 to make a push for a play-in spot.

GG Jackson scored 19 points and Javon Small added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Grizzlies, who have lost two in a row and 10 of their last 11.

The Hornets took the lead for good just 2:47 into the game when Miller made one of two free throws to make it 9-8 and Charlotte was up 59-47 at halftime.

A 15-6 run by the Hornets in the third quarter, capped by a three-point play by Miles Bridges — who finished with 13 points — made it 74-53 and Charlotte cruised from there.

Up next

Grizzlies: Play at Atlanta on Monday night.

Hornets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba
Associated Press
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