Travelers around the U.s. are hit with weather, airline and security delays

Gabriel J. Sánchez is a producer for NPR's All Things Considered. Sánchez identifies stories, books guests, and produces what you hear on air. Sánchez also directs All Things Considered on Saturdays and Sundays.
Christopher Intagliata is an editor at All Things Considered, where he writes news and edits interviews with politicians, musicians, restaurant owners, scientists and many of the other voices heard on the air.
Joe Kent, head of the National Counterterrorism Center, has resigned over his opposition to the war in Iran. He had backed President Trump because Trump vowed not to get involved in new wars in the Middle East.