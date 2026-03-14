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Author Luke Kennard talks about his novel, 'Black Bag'

NPR | By Scott Simon
Published March 14, 2026 at 7:42 AM EDT

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with author Luke Kennard about "Black Bag," a novel about an actor who takes an unusual role in a university classroom.

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Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
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