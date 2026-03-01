Bringing The World Home To You

© 2026 WUNC News
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Iranians in Los Angeles react to the strikes on Iran

NPR | By Kelly McEvers
Published March 1, 2026 at 5:40 PM EST

The Iranian diaspora in Los Angeles has celebrated the Trump administration's strikes against Iran, but some have mixed feelings.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
All Things Considered
Kelly McEvers
Kelly McEvers is a two-time Peabody Award-winning journalist and former host of NPR's flagship newsmagazine, All Things Considered. She spent much of her career as an international correspondent, reporting from Asia, the former Soviet Union, and the Middle East. She is the creator and host of the acclaimed Embedded podcast, a documentary show that goes to hard places to make sense of the news. She began her career as a newspaper reporter in Chicago.
See stories by Kelly McEvers
More Stories