North Carolina's film industry navigates changing landscape

Film and television productions in North Carolina brought in slightly more than $185 million last year — the fourth-highest total in the past decade. That figure covers in-state investments made during the production of feature films, streaming series, reality TV and more. The resulting economic activity supports more than 7,000 jobs.

North Carolina Film Office Director Guy Gaster says one big draw is the state’s diverse natural settings. But he says challenges lie ahead for the domestic filmmaking industry, like the upcoming labor negotiations and globalization.

"Production companies are finding it cheaper to go to European countries, to go to the Oceania countries, with New Zealand and Australia," he says. "They are finding it to be a better business practice to shoot overseas and bring the projects back."

Gaster says North Carolina doesn’t currently have a solution for this problem. Industry-wide proposals include tariffs and a more competitive national film incentive.

