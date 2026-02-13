It's been five years since catastrophic Texas blackouts. How much has changed?

It's been five years since a major winter freeze swept Texas, leaving millions of people without power for days and killing at least 246. The storm left a lasting imprint on many Texans, with natural disasters sparking concerns about the grid's reliability. Since then, the state has required its natural gas providers to weatherize their power plants and expanded its battery storage and renewable energy sources. But challenges still remain. Economists say energy demand is growing, as the state's population increases and more data centers come to Texas.

Copyright 2026 NPR