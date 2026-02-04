Photos: Scenes from the 150th Westminster Dog Show

This year marks the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show's 150th anniversary. Hundreds of dogs competed for the top prize at Madison Square Garden on Monday and Tuesday. Penny the Doberman pinscher was named best in show on Tuesday night. A Chesapeake Bay retriever named Cota was the runner up.
Here is a selection of images showing the dogs preparing behind the scenes and being judged on the national stage.
