With federal relief on the horizon, Black farmers worry it won't come soon enough

NEW ORLEANS - James Davis had the best year in his entire farming career this year.

The third-generation Black row crop farmer estimated picking almost 1,300 pounds of cotton, an average of 50 bushels of soybeans, and an average of around 155 bushels of corn on 2,500 acres of his farmland in northeast Louisiana.

But with U.S. commodities facing steep retaliatory tariffs overseas, he says he and many other farmers can't sell their crops for enough to cover the loans they take out to fund the growing season.

The tariffs, Davis said, are making it almost impossible to survive.

"To have that kind of yield and still not be able to pay all your bills, that tells you something is broken in the farming industry," Davis said.

In order to plan for next year, farmers need relief now, Davis said. At a recent meeting with his banker, the bank projected 2026 revenues in order to secure crop loans, and the cash flow math wasn't adding up — the farm's expected income wasn't enough to cover operating loans once input costs, equipment notes, land rent and insurance premiums were factored in.

The Trump administration announced just this week a new $12 billion package of one-time bridge payments for American farmers like Davis, aimed at helping them recover from temporary market disruptions and high production costs.

"This relief will provide much needed certainty as they get this year's harvest to market and look ahead to next year's crops," Trump said during a White House roundtable event. "It'll help them continue their efforts to lower food prices for American families."

Davis says that type of help can't come soon enough.

"Without bailouts, it is hard to make crop loans work on paper," he said in an interview with NPR on Monday.

Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom / Gulf States Newsroom James Davis asks a question at a panel on farm finances at the National Black Growers Council conference in New Orleans on Dec. 10, 2025. Davis is a third-generation Black row crop farmer who said that despite having the best year he's ever had in his farming career, he's still struggling to pay his bills.

At the same time, however, the Trump Administration dismantled decades-old USDA programs designed to assist Black farmers by eliminating the "socially disadvantaged" designation, including programs like the 2501 Program, which many Black row-crop farmers rely on for access to credit, technical assistance, and conservation support that are otherwise difficult to secure at county-level USDA offices. The USDA did not respond to requests for interviews or comment.

Those supports, experts said, were designed to help smaller farmers and farmers of color remain on the land.

Welcome relief may not come in time

The Farmer Bridge Assistance Program accounts for up to $11 billion of the newly announced package, and offers proportional payments to farmers growing major commodities, including row crops like soybeans, corn and cotton.

Payments are expected to begin by February of next year, and are designed to offset losses from the 2025 crop year.

For many farmers, that isn't soon enough. While the bridge payment may help with crop loans, there are immediate bills due for many in the coming weeks.

"This needs to show up like Santa Claus underneath the Christmas tree, to be honest with you," said PJ Haynie, a fifth-generation Black farmer with rice operations in Virginia and Arkansas and chairman of the National Black Growers Council, which met in New Orleans this week for its annual conference.

"Our landlords want their money by the end of the year — our seed and input and chemical and equipment companies that we have to make payments by the end of the year," he said.

Some farmers may have relationships with bankers and companies that will work with them and extend payment deadlines a few months, Haynie said — others don't. And farmers are grateful for any support they receive, but, Haynie said, the one-time bridge payments aren't enough.

"They still won't make us whole because of the losses that we've incurred because of the markets, the tariffs, the trade," he said. "But every dollar helps."

Farmers already face challenges like unpredictable weather, pests and stagnant commodity prices, as well as rising input costs including machinery and fertilizer purchases. "We plant and we pray," as Haynie put it. Tariffs have only compounded those challenges.

Black farmers face additional challenges

Black farmers like Haynie and Davis make up less than 2% of all U.S. farmers — and Black row-crop farmers, like those at this week's conference, are an even smaller slice of that.

"Our herd is small," Haynie said, "and if we can protect the herd, the herd will grow."

Black farmers have asked the federal government for loan relief and other assistance for decades. A century ago, Black farmers owned at least 16 million acres of land. Today, Haynie said they hold around 2 million.

Following the Civil War, Black Americans were promised "40 acres and a mule" by the federal government, but many say that promise never came to pass.

Over the course of the past 100 years, the amount of Black-owned farmland dropped by 90%, according to Data for Progress, due to higher rates of loan and credit denials, lack of legal and industry support and "outright acts of violence and intimidation."

Advocates say the inability for Black farmers to get a start, and later the sharp drop in farming population, is in part due to what they call USDA's discriminatory lending practices, and often specific loan officers' biases. The agency is the subject of an ongoing discrimination class action lawsuit by Black farmers and additional litigation due to those and other allegations.

Much of that history plays into how Black farmers approach the Trump administration.

"The Black row crop farm community needs the support of the administration," Haynie said. "I can't … buy an $800,000 combine to sell $4 corn. The math doesn't math on that."

All farmers — "Black or white" — are responding to the same depressed prices, he said. But Black farmers, he argues, already a small percentage of total U.S. growers, and often operating at a smaller scale, have less buffer to absorb sudden market shocks.

As farmers look at their projected costs next year, economists say they're also navigating deep uncertainty in global markets.

"I think that a lot of farmers are still very much looking at the next year with some trepidation, thinking that their margins will continue to be very, very tight," said Joseph Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington D.C.

U.S. trade with China — historically the top buyer of American soybeans and other row crops — has not rebounded to pre–trade war levels despite a new agreement. Meanwhile, Glauber said, countries like Brazil have expanded production dramatically, seizing market share during the trade war and becoming the world's top soybean exporter — a long-term structural shift that U.S. growers now have to compete against.

Drew Hawkins / Gulf States Newsroom / Gulf States Newsroom Finis Stribling III (left) and John Green II (right) take a break during the National Black Growers Council conference in New Orleans on Dec. 10, 2025. Both Stribling and Green were plagued by bad weather at the start of this year's growing season, and both said tariffs have only made things harder.

He added that crops grown in the Mississippi River Delta, such as cotton and soybeans, have been hit especially hard by low prices and retaliatory tariffs.

Finis Stribling III farms 800 acres of cotton, rice, corn, soybeans and wheat in Arkansas and Tennessee. At the National Black Growers Council's conference, he told NPR 2025 was another year of what he calls "farming in deficit."

"We had too much rain early, then drought," he said. "And when you finally get a crop in the field, the price support isn't strong enough to cover the cost of production."

Sitting next to him during a lunch break at the conference, another Arkansas row crop farmer John Lee II, put it bluntly: "What I'm worried about is next year. What do we do in 2026 when we go to the bank to try and get a loan? I'm concerned about the notion of going to the bank this upcoming year and not being able to get a loan because we can't make the loan cash flow."

Both also said the new tariff relief will help — but not nearly to the degree many outside agriculture may think.

"From the outside looking in, non-farm community, you say $12 billion seems like a lot of money," Stribling said. "But when you look at the cost of production and the money that's spent in agriculture, $12 billion is really just a drop in the bucket. It's almost like putting a Band-Aid on a bullet wound."

