Greensboro welcomes new mayor, city council members

New members of the Greensboro City Council were sworn in Tuesday during a ceremony at city hall.

The council only has three returning faces, with six new members taking on the mantle. The generational change comes as the city looks to manage its economic growth. Greensboro is also working to build 10,000 homes over the next few years.

Newly sworn-in Mayor Marikay Abuzuaiter says fostering connections has always been her philosophy, and will be important for the new council.

“Building those relationships is something that we need to do, not only with ourselves, but also with our community," she says. "And I think we have made great strides, and I want to see that continue.”

The city council voted unanimously to name Denise Roth mayor pro tem. Each newly elected member will serve a four-year term.