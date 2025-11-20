Bringing The World Home To You

East Charlotte businesses lose thousands as Border Patrol makes residents afraid to leave homes

WFAE | By Zachary Turner
Published November 20, 2025 at 11:39 AM EST
This Hispanic restaurant posted a sign that reads "
Zachary Turner
/
WFAE
This Hispanic restaurant posted a sign that reads "please wait until we open the door. Thank you."

Since Customs and Border Protection arrived in Charlotte Saturday, many immigrant families have been afraid to leave their homes. This fear has left many Hispanic businesses in east Charlotte wondering if it's even safe to open. Others have come up with creative solutions to keep both workers and customers safe.

Greg Asciutto, executive director of nonprofit CharlotteEAST, spent Wednesday morning checking on businesses in the city’s Greater Eastland Area.

“Business owners are making tough decisions, and, first and foremost, it’s about safety,” Asciutto said. “It’s about keeping their people safe and our community safe.”

He said that of the roughly 400 businesses in the area, about half are operated by first-generation immigrants.

Customer traffic has slowed for many businesses in east Charlotte since Customs and Border Protection arrived Saturday. Asciutto said that over half of the more than 60 businesses he’s heard from are closed and don’t know when they’ll reopen.

“The best way that I can describe it to people who don’t live on the east side is this is eerily reminiscent of the first week of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Asciutto said.

Many businesses have already suffered thousands of dollars in lost revenue since the weekend.

WFAE spoke to Diana, the manager of one Mexican restaurant on Milton Road, who said most of their Hispanic customers have stopped coming in.

“We know there are many folks who need to get something to eat, but won’t leave their homes for fear of immigration,” she said. “So, this is a service we can offer to help those who need it in this moment.”

Original Spanish: "Sabemos que hay muchas personas que tiene la necesidad de obtener algo para comer, pero no salen por el miedo immigración. Entonces, es un servicio que estamos poniendo la disposición para ayudar a las personas que lo necesitan en esta momento." 

The restaurant has maintained sales through home delivery services like DoorDash. Others have pivoted to take-out only.

WFAE spoke to staff at a couple of restaurants in east Charlotte that have remained open, but keep their doors locked. This allows them to control who enters the business.

Clemente works at a restaurant off Albemarle Road. The store has remained open because even though workers and customers are afraid, they still need to make money.

“We’re in a country where if you don’t work, you don’t eat. If you don’t work, you’re not paying the rent,” he said.

Original Spanish: "Estamos en un país donde este país si tú no trabajas, tú no comes, si no trabajas no pagas la renta."

WFAE remains committed to our mission: to serve our community with fact-based, nonpartisan journalism. But our ability to do that depends on the strength of the financial response from the communities we serve. Please support our journalism by contributing today.
Zachary Turner
Zachary Turner is a climate reporter and author of the WFAE Climate News newsletter. He freelanced for radio and digital print, reporting on environmental issues in North Carolina.
