Remembering disability rights activist Alice Wong

By Ayesha Rascoe
Published November 16, 2025 at 7:49 AM EST

Activist Alice Wong, who was born with muscular dystrophy and spent her life advocating for the rights of the disabled has died at the age of 51.

