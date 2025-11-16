Border Patrol 'hit Charlotte like a storm,' commander says

As U.S. Customs and Border Protection launched a major immigration operation this weekend and arrested dozens, it’s still not clear who agents arrested. The Department of Homeland Security hasn’t released names or charges.

Border Patrol commander Greg Bovino has shared photos on social media of some of the people arrested, saying they are undocumented people who had DUIs or other criminal histories such as assault, but the agency is withholding their identities.

Immigration advocates say the lack of transparency is fueling fear and making it difficult for families to find loved ones.

On Sunday evening, Bovino shared a video montage of agents driving a convoy of SUVs down I-77, chasing and arresting Latino men. The 24-second clip was set to Petey Pablo's song "Raise Up." He quoted the E.B. White book "Charlotte's Web," writing, "We take to the breeze, we go as we please."

"This time, the breeze hit Charlotte like a storm. From border towns to the Queen City, our agents go where the mission calls," Bovino wrote.