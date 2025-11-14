Bringing The World Home To You

National Geographic CEO tells Winston-Salem audience she’s optimistic about climate change

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By Paul Garber
Published November 14, 2025 at 11:45 AM EST
Headshot of Jill Tiefenthaler
Courtesy National Geographic
Jill Tiefenthaler

Jill Tiefenthaler, the first female CEO of the National Geographic Society, brought a message of hope for the environment during a talk at Wake Forest University on Thursday.

Tiefenthaler stressed the need for bold, coordinated action involving non-governmental organizations, universities, corporations and governments to address the environmental challenges facing the world.

But she remains optimistic.

"We have young people out there who are doing amazing work and care about the environment and sustainability, I think, in a way that other generations haven't," she says. "And are also better equipped with tools to really move us forward."

She encouraged people to get away from screens and into nature, even if just for a local hike.

“As a downer as it can be sometimes about the, you know, climate change or biodiversity loss or wildlife extinction, in the end, this world is beautiful," she says. "And we need to get out there and enjoy it.”

Tiefenthaler has ties to Wake Forest. She served as provost from 2007 to 2011. She says she learned how to identify and develop talent from that experience — skills she now applies at National Geographic.
Paul Garber
Paul Garber is a Winston-Salem native and an award-winning reporter who began his journalism career with an internship at The High Point Enterprise in 1993. He has previously worked at The Augusta (Ga.) Chronicle, The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, The News and Record of Greensboro and the Winston-Salem Journal, where he was the newspaper's first full-time multimedia reporter. He won the statewide Media and the Law award in 2000 and has also been recognized for his business, investigative and multimedia reporting. Paul earned a BA from Wake Forest University and has a Master's of Liberal Arts degree from Johns Hopkins University and a Master's of Journalism and Mass Communication from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He lives in Lewisville.
See stories by Paul Garber
