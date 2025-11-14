Bringing The World Home To You

Greenville Dominic Connelly sighting posted on social media inaccurate

PRE News & Ideas | By Annette Weston
Published November 14, 2025 at 6:26 AM EST

Eastern North Carolina law enforcement officials said a social media post claiming a Dominic Connelly sighting was not accurate.

Connelly is wanted by authorities in Craven County for the murder of his grandmother Patricia Lopedote at her home near Havelock on October 25th, and has been on the run since. He’s also accused of stabbing a deputy in order to evade arrest during his run from police.

Officials with the Greenville Police Department said a local content creator claimed he saw the wanted man at a Speedway gas station in the city. Officials said the content creator did not report the sighting to law enforcement, but investigators followed up once they learned of the post and determined the person seen in the store was not Connelly, but a local customer who regularly visits that location.

Since a reward was announced for Connelly’s capture, Greenville Police said they have seen a noticeable increase in reported sightings, and while every single lead has been investigated, in each case it has been confirmed not to be Connelly.

They added that at this time there is no reason to believe Connelly is in Greenville, and are asking people to be cautious with unverified information circulating on social media.
Annette Weston
Annette is originally a Midwest gal, born and raised in Michigan, but with career stops in many surrounding states, the Pacific Northwest, and various parts of the southeast. An award-winning journalist and mother of four, Annette moved to eastern North Carolina in 2019 to be closer to family – in particular, her two young grandchildren. It’s possible that a -27 day with a -68 windchill in Minnesota may have also played a role in that decision. In her spare time, Annette does a lot of kiddo cuddling, reading, and producing the coolest Halloween costumes anyone has ever seen. She has also worked as a diversity and inclusion facilitator serving school districts and large corporations. It’s the people that make this beautiful area special, and she wants to share those stories that touch the hearts of others. If you have a story idea to share, please reach out by email to westona@cravencc.edu.
See stories by Annette Weston
