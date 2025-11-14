Bringing The World Home To You

© 2025 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Already a Sustainer? Click here to increase now →

Democratic leaders to select replacement for Brockman

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 14, 2025 at 4:43 PM EST
Cecil Brockman headshot
N.C. General Assembly
Former Rep. Cecil Brockman

Democratic Party leaders in Guilford County will meet Saturday to choose a replacement for state Representative Cecil Brockman.

The High Point lawmaker resigned on October 31 after he was charged with felonies tied to his alleged sexual relationship with a 15-year-old.

Four candidates are in the running: former county party chair Joseph Alston, High Point City Council Member Amanda Cook, former county commissioner Bruce Davis, and educator Angie Williams-McMichael.

All four will take part in a virtual candidate forum Saturday at 9 a.m., with voting set to begin at 10:30 a.m. Both events will be livestreamed on the Guilford County Democratic Party’s Facebook page.

Only party leaders who live in Brockman’s district are eligible to cast a ballot.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
See stories by April Laissle
More Stories