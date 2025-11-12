Bringing The World Home To You

Oh deer! Officials warn of aggressive bucks during mating season

88.5 WFDD - Public Radio For The Piedmont | By April Laissle
Published November 12, 2025 at 3:04 PM EST
A deer in the wild
Alastair Grant
/
AP
A deer bellows in a field

Wildlife officials are warning of increased deer activity after a Wilkes County woman was attacked by a buck last week.

April Boggs Pope, deer biologist with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, says these kinds of incidents are rare. But when they do happen, it’s typically in the spring, when fawns are born — or right now, during deer mating season, also known as the rut.

“When a buck is crazy on testosterone and he’s chasing the ladies, he’s not acting normally at that time," she says.

Pope says it’s never a good idea to get too close to a wild animal. But if you’re trying to scare a deer away, she says try yelling or spraying it with a hose from a safe distance.

“Don’t actually approach the animal. They have pretty sharp hooves and very sharp antlers," Pope says. "And during this time of year, they’re primed for fighting and chasing.”

Car accidents involving deer are also more common during the rut. Pope says drivers should remember that if they see one deer, there are likely more nearby — and that the animals are most active around sunrise and sunset.
April Laissle
April Laissle is a senior reporter and editor at WFDD. Her work has been featured on several national news programs and recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association and the Radio Television Digital News Association. Before joining WFDD in 2019, she worked at public radio stations in Ohio and California.
