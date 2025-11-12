Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson announces plan to retire

Greensboro Police Chief John Thompson has announced he's retiring in February.

Thompson began his career in law enforcement with the Asheboro Police Department in 1998. He would go on to join the Greensboro Police Department in 2003 and has led GPD since 2022.

Thompson said in a statement that the announcement comes as he looks to spend more time with his family.

"My faith and my family are deeply important to me, and it has admittedly been a challenge to find balance while wanting to also be fully engaged with the amazing community we are honored to serve," he said.

Greensboro has contracted with search firm Developmental Associates to conduct a national search for candidates to fill the position.

"Until I retire in late February, I will continue to do all I can to further the work and mission of this department and to assist as much as possible to promote a smooth transition in leadership," Thompson said.