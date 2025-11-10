The Greensboro History Museum celebrates 100 years of preserving and sharing local stories

This Veterans Day, the Greensboro History Museum celebrates its 100th anniversary — to the day — with the premiere of its new exhibition: GHM 100: Treasures. Legacies. Remix.

In 1925, just seven years after WWI, the museum founders chose Armistice Day, which commemorates the agreement that ended the fighting, for the grand opening.

Museum Director Carol Ghiorsi Hart says many of the items on display back then paid tribute to Greensboro citizens.

"People wanted to remember all the great sacrifices and service that people in the community had given," she says. "So they started to collect a lot of war mementos and memorabilia. And while they were at it, they figured, you know, let's also do the Civil War and Revolutionary War. So those first years of the museum were heavily geared towards military history."

She says visitors can see some of those artifacts on display in the new centennial exhibition’s Legacy section.

